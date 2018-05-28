OPPO appoints new India head

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) With the aim to ramp up its presence in India, Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday appointed Charles Wong as Assistant Vice President of OPPO India who will be responsible for building the company's momentum in the domestic market.

With nearly two decades of experience in marketing and sales, Charles will help steer OPPO's expansion in India and achieve the company's vision to be a leader in the market, the company said in a statement.

"The Indian mobile market is growing exponentially and I look forward to further strengthen the brand presence in India by providing great user experience with our products," said Charles.

The handset maker also appointed Alen Wu to head its international business.

In his new role, Alen, as the Vice President of OPPO, would oversee the entire international operations and is charged with expediting growth outside China.

Alen had joined OPPO in 2006 and was also in charge of distributor network construction and mobile product marketing.

During his charge of China marketing and sales, OPPO became one of the top smartphone brands in China and achieved success in both terms of sales performance and brand building.

