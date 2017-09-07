Onward Technologies to adopt Dassault's industry solutions

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Domestic engineering services firm Onward Technologies on Thursday partnered with global tech company Dassault Systemes to adopt Dassault's industry solutions based on its '3DEXPERIENCE' platform.

The partnership is aimed at enabling Onward Technologies to expand its offerings from engineering services to industry solutions.

"With specialisation in product engineering, manufacturing engineering, simulation engineering and PLM, we truly enhance our value proposition by complimenting the 3DEXPERIENCE platform from Dassault Systemes," said Jigar Mehta, Managing Director, Onward Technologies, in a statement.

The '3DEXPERIENCE' platform features virtual design, simulation, manufacturing and collaboration applications in a digital environment that integrates products, processes and supply chains, and offers a federated view of a manufacturer's business in real time.

"Onward (Technologies) has the technology knowhow and width and depth in the market to accelerate our customers' adoption of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform," noted Samson Khaou, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India.

