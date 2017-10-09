Online hiring activity in India 15% up in September: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Online recruitment activity in India registered a 15 per cent rise in September over the same month a year ago, a survey said here on Monday.

The Monster Employment Index for last month stood at 282, which was a 15 per cent increase over the 246 registered in August 2016, thus also recording the highest rise in this fiscal.

According to the report, home appliances continued to lead the top growth sectors for the third consecutive month in succession with a 58 per cent year-on-year growth in September 2017.

"This could be attributed to the upcoming festive season," said the survey.

It added that online hiring in banking/financial services, insurance paced up from 35 per cent in August 2017 to 45 per cent in September 2017, with an additional nine per cent increase in month-on-month demand.

Monster.com Managing Director (APAC and Middle East) Sanjay Modi said: "Much ahead of the festive season, the overall sentiment of the Indian job market looks optimistic, after facing a slump in the past few months across industry sectors."

"The Monster Employment Index for September 2017 has captured an uptrend with a 15 per cent y-o-y growth. It is interesting to note that tier II markets have outperformed metros when it comes to online hiring with Baroda (up by 23 per cent), Coimbatore (up 20 per cent) and Ahmedabad (14 per cent)," he added.

Of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the index, 22 saw increased demand.

The report added that the BPO/ITES (down 26 per cent) sector continued to exhibit declining demand and registered the steepest decline monitored among industry sectors for the third successive month.

In terms of occupation, online demand exceeded the September 2016 level in all the 13 occupation groups monitored by the index. Online demand for engineering/production professionals surged aligning with increased demand in the related sectors.

"The sector registered the steepest annual growth among monitored job roles at 37 per cent," the survey added.

--IANS

