Online hiring activity in India up 14% in August: Monster.com

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Online recruitment activity in India registered a 14 per cent increase in August over the same month a year ago, reported a survey on Tuesday.

The Monster Employment Index for last month stood at 279, which was a 14 per cent increase over the 244 registered in August 2016, thus also recording the highest rise in this fiscal.

"Ahead of the festive season, Home Appliances lead the top growth sectors with a 54 per cent year-on-year growth in August 2017," a Monster.com statement said here.

"The jobs scenario in the country has subtly improved with a 14 per cent year-on-year growth according to the Monster Employment Index for August 2017," Monster.com MD (APAC and Middle East) Sanjay Modi said in a statement.

"The new GST tax regime is expected to have a positive impact on ease of doing business, thereby making it conducive for foreign investors and companies. However, its impact for reasonable job growth is going to take some time," he added.

The survey showed city-wise e-recruitment activity exceeded the year-ago level in 7 of the 8 cities monitored by Monster.com.

Kolkata (up 46 per cent) recorded the highest annual growth in hiring as in the previous month. Among other major cities, Mumbai (up 11 per cent) was the only other tier-I city to exhibit a double-digit annual growth rate. Chennai was marginally up by one per cent, while Delhi-NCR last month was down one per cent below the hiring level in August 2016.

Of the 27 industry sectors monitored by the index, 21 saw increased demand. The Home Appliance sector led all monitored industry groups charting a 54 per cent growth over last year, followed by NGO/social services (up 38 per cent) and banking and financial Services (up 35 per cent)

Home Appliances' "hiring on the month eased by three per cent for the first time following incessant growth since February 2017," the statement said.

"Online demand in the sector increased by nine per cent and 25 per cent respectively in the past three-months and six-months," it added.

Online recruitment activity in the e-commerce sector saw a marginal growth of one per cent over the level a year ago.

The BPO/ITES hiring decline by 20 per cent in August was the steepest among the monitored industry sectors.

In terms of occupation, online demand exceeded the August 2016 level in 12 of the 13 occupation groups monitored by the index. Sales and business development professionals saw the steepest annual growth of 35 per cent in August, up from 29 per cent in July.

