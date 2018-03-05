ONGC Videsh, OIL get nod to develop gas field in Mozambique

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Energy majors ONGC Videsh -- a subsidiary of ONGC, and Oil India (OIL) besides other participating firms on Monday received approval from the government of Mozambique for the development plan of Golfinho-Atum natural gas field in the southern African nation.

The Golfinho-Atum natural gas field is located in the Area-1 block of Rovuma offshore basin of Mozambique.

The plan outlines the integrated development of the Golfinho-Atum field through an initial two-train onshore liquefaction plant with a total processing capacity of 12.88 million metric tonnes per annum, both the energy majors said in their regulatory filings to the BSE.

ONGC Videsh holds 16 per cent stake in the block, while OIL has 4 per cent, they said.

--IANS

