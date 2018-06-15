'OnePlus 6' hits 1 mn sales mark globally

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Chinese smartphone company OnePlus on Friday announced that its latest flagship "OnePlus 6" has crossed one million sales globally within 22 days of its launch.

"We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, said in a statement.

OnePlus also announced a 12-day "community celebration season" from June 15-26 with cashback offers, no cost EMI options, discounts on exchanging and more.

"OnePlus 6" in India is priced at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage variant while the 8GB RAM+128GB variant is available at Rs 39,999.

The smartphone comes with a flagship processor, retains the company's proprietary "Dash Charge", 3,300mAh battery and other interesting features.

--IANS

rp/na/vm