Oil falls as OPEC+ talks delays raise supply concerns

FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County
TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Tuesday amid concerns over mounting supply after leading producers delayed talks on 2021 output policy that could extend production cuts as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sap fuel demand.

Opening trading for December Brent crude was down 20 cents, or 0.4% at $47.68 a barrel by 0136 GMT, after dropping more than 1% on Monday. West Texas Intermediate was down by 27 cents, or 0.6% at $45.07 a barrel, having dropped 0.4% in the previous session.

Still, both contracts surged around 27% in November, the biggest monthly gains since March after COVID-19 vaccine developments raised hopes of an economic recovery that could boost fuel demand.

OPEC+ delayed talks output policy for next year until Thursday, three sources told Reuters, as key players were still in disagreement on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand.

The grouping, including the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other allies, had been scheduled to hold its meeting on Tuesday after discussions of key ministers on Sunday failed to reach a consensus.

"I suspect that, ultimately, OPEC+ will extend the production cut programme by three months," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Securities. But any accord would require some producers to agree to larger cuts moving forward, with those barrels being allocated to the United Arab Emirates (UEA) "for the balance of the agreement", he added.

Sources said the UAE had complicated the picture by signalling it would be willing to support a rollover of supply cuts only if group members' compliance with cut commitments improved.

The group is due to ease current production cuts by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January, but with demand still under pressure from the pandemic, OPEC+ was considering extending current cuts into the first months of next year, a position backed by de facto OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, sources said.

A Reuters poll of 40 economists and analysts forecast Brent would average $49.35 a barrel next year, estimating that prices would have some trouble sustaining a rally.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

  • OPEC+ postpones talks to Dec 3 amid disagreements - sources

    OPEC and allies led by Russia postponed talks on oil output policy for 2021 to Thursday, three sources said on Monday as key players still disagreed on how much oil they should pump amid weak demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other allies, had been scheduled to hold its meeting on Tuesday at 1300 GMT. The group had been due to ease existing production cuts by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January.

  • Australia's Westpac hit with a second bank regulator penalty

    The Australian bank regulator said on Tuesday it was forcing Westpac Banking Corp to raise its cash reserves after it fell short of prudential standards, its second enforcement action in a year against the country's No. 3 lender. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said a review of the bank's risk management found it incorrectly calculated several key capital ratios through 2019 and 2020, reflecting "weaknesses in risk management and oversight, risk control frameworks and risk culture." The breaches were since fixed, but APRA ordered the Sydney-based lender to add 10% to the amount of cash it keeps on hand until the bank completed an independent review of its risk management.

  • China's November factory activity growth hits decade high - Caixin PMI

    Activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy recovers to pre-pandemic levels. Since COVID-19 paralysed huge swathes of the economy early this year, China has seen a strong rebound in activity, helped by strict virus containment measures, infrastructure-driven stimulus, strong exports of medical supplies, and pent-up demand. The Caixin PMI reading was the highest since November 2010, and comes after an official gauge of factory activity, focusing more on larger and state-owned firms, rose at the fastest pace in over three years.

  • Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

    Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

  • Mitsubishi Power Receives Order for Facility Upgrade at the Makban Geothermal Power Plant in the Philippines

    Mitsubishi Power, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has received an order for the facility upgrading of the Makban Geothermal Power Plant in Laguna, Philippines. Adopting the latest geothermal steam supply available at the power station, Mitsubishi Power will supply a new set of steam turbine components with optimum design for Unit No. 1, one of ten geothermal power generating units supplied by Mitsubishi Power over the years, in order to optimize its performance and minimize geothermal steam consumption per power output. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021.

  • AXIS Re Hires David Bangs as Head of Japan

    AXIS Re, the reinsurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced the hiring of David Bangs as AXIS Re Head of Japan.

  • Irish PM hopeful Brexit deal can be done this week: report

    British and European Union negotiators have the options in front of them to conclude a Brexit free-trade deal this week, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was quoted as saying on Tuesday, expressing hope that they would succeed. "We are now really in the endgame if a deal is to be arrived at this week," said Martin, who had also expressed hope at the beginning of last week that the outline of a trade deal would be agreed within days.

  • Nepal's female soldiers break taboos to tackle COVID crisis

    Four women wearing protective gear lift the body of a coronavirus victim at the Pashupati crematorium in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, and hand it over to crematory workers - a scene unimaginable in the conservative country in recent years. Women touching a dead body is still a cultural taboo in Nepal. The women carrying corpses in Kathmandu, all soldiers, are being deployed for the first time as the nation of 30 million people tries to manage the bodies of COVID-19 victims amid the growing pandemic.

  • Assam govt to bring laws for transparency in marriage, says Himanta Sarma on Love Jihad

    Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 1 (ANI): Amid the ongoing discourse on the issue of 'Love Jihad', Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the state government is considering to bring laws that will make it mandatory for both the bride and the groom to disclose information including the source of income and religion.

  • American Equity Announces Closing of Initial 9.9% Equity Investment From Brookfield Asset Management and Expands Execution of Share Repurchase With New Accelerated Share Repurchase Program

    American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) announced today that following Hart-Scott-Rodino approval, it has closed an initial equity investment of 9,106,042 shares at $37.00 per share from Brookfield Asset Management Inc. as part of a previously announced strategic partnership. With this investment and the accelerated share repurchase and other share repurchases described below, Brookfield owns an approximate 9.9% equity interest in American Equity and is entitled to one seat on the company’s Board of Directors. Sachin Shah, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Brookfield, has joined American Equity’s Board of Directors, which expanded the size of the Board to 14 members.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Liquidia Corporation – LQDA

    NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Liquidia Corporation (“Liquidia” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LQDA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Liquidia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.[Click here for information about joining the class action]On November 25, 2020, Liquidia announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) had issued a complete response letter (“CRL”) for the Company’s New Drug Application (“NDA”) for LIQ861 (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. Specifically, the Company advised, among other things, that “[i]n the CRL, the FDA stated that it is unable to approve the NDA at this time,” citing “the need for additional information and clarification on chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) data pertaining to the drug product and device biocompatibility.” On this news, Liquidia’s stock price fell $0.16 per share, or 5.16%, to close at $2.94 per share on November 25, 2020.The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.CONTACT: Robert S. Willoughby Pomerantz LLP rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 888-476-6529 ext. 7980

  • Asian markets poised for choppy day after Wall Street's fall

    Asian stock markets faced a choppy session on Tuesday after Wall Street dipped as investors took profits at the end of a record-breaking month while still remaining upbeat about the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine fuelling gains into next year. "U.S. markets were a little bit lower, that's what was holding us back a little bit," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.36%.

  • Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Partial Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option in Connection with its Initial Public Offering

    Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") today announced the closing of the issuance of an additional 650,000 units pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with the Company’s initial public offering. The additional units were sold at the initial offering price of $10.00 per unit, generating additional gross proceeds of $6,500,000 to the Company and bringing the total gross proceeds of the initial public offering to $206,500,000. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") and began trading under the ticker symbol "OCA.U" on November 20, 2020. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "OCA" and "OCA WS," respectively.

  • German police investigate after giant phallic 'monument' vanishes

    German police investigate after giant phallic 'monument' vanishes. Only sawdust remains at site of Bavarian mystery statue that has gained celebrity status among alpine hikers

  • Biden budget pick Neera Tanden a lightning rod in Washington

    Neera Tanden, President-elect Joe Biden's outspoken nominee to head the Office of Management and Budget, faces a challenge winning Senate confirmation after a Washington career in which she has crossed powerful figures on both the right and left. Biden unveiled many of his top economic nominees on Monday, including Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen. Tanden, 50, chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress (CAP) think tank, and a longtime aide to former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, would be the first woman of color to lead the OMB, which acts as the gatekeeper for the $4 trillion federal budget.

  • Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market 2020-2024 | APAC to Present Immense Opportunities | Technavio

    The Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) Market will grow by $ 189.65 mn during 2020-2024

