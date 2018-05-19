NYSE listed nVent Electric launches in India

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) New York stock exchange listed electrical solutions provider nVent Electric on Saturday announced the launch of its India operations as an independent, publicly traded company.

An nVent statement said the company portfolio of electrical enclosures, electric heat tracing solutions, complete heat management systems, and electrical and fastening solutions "that connect and protect critical systems across the globe where the cost of failure is high."

"With the completion of this spin, nVent has achieved a major milestone in becoming a more focused, global leader in providing electrical connection and protection solutions to customers around the world," nVent Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak said in a statement.

nVent customers include commercial builders, energy companies, data centers and industrial manufacturers, the statement added.

--IANS

bc/vd