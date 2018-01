Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Payment utility major National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Monday announced the appointment of Dilip Asbe as its Managing Director and CEO with immediate effect.

NPCI was set up in 2009 as the central infrastructure for various retail payment systems in India and was envisaged by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as the payment utility in the country.

