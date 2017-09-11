Now, Hyundai Xcent Prime with factory fitted CNG kit

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Automobile major Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Monday launched a factory-fitted CNG kit in its 'Hyundai Xcent Prime commercial segment sedans priced between Rs 5.93 lakh and Rs 6.12 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Announcing the introduction of the new variant, Rakesh Srivastava- Director- Sales and Marketing, Hyundai Motor India said: "With the addition of factory fitted CNG we are confident of meeting the request of the fleet aggregators for a vehicle in the commercial segment at a very low cost of ownership."

According to the company, factory fitted CNG will help in ease of registration and financing process besides giving registration tax benefit in select areas.

--IANS

