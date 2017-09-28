Nissan Motor India launches pre-owned car business

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Nissan Motor India on Thursday launched its pre-owned car business -- Nissan Intelligent Choice -- in India.

According to the company, the newly launched pre-owned car business is designed for customers looking for quality tested and certified pre-owned cars with optimum value.

"Nissan Intelligent Choice also offers a platform for customers owning multi-brand cars to exchange it with a new Nissan and Datsun car," the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the new initiative, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Director for Sales, Network, CQ (Customer Quality) and POC (Pre-Owned Car), Nissan Motor India said: "Pre-owned car market in India is growing at an exponential rate. And, we see a huge potential in this emerging business."

"Nissan Intelligent Choice is our global business model for pre-owned cars and after its success in Brazil and South Africa, we are excited to introduce it in India," Bajwa was quoted as saying in the statement.

The company added that the new business will be operational in ten Indian cities.

