Nissan to establish global centre for digital operations in India

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Nissan Motor Co. on Friday said that it will establish a new "global centre for digital operations" in India.

Accordingly, the company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Kerala to establish the new global centre.

The company said the "Nissan Digital Hub" will be the first of a number of software and information technology development centres in Asia, Europe and North America.

"The new Digital Hub in Kerala will serve as an important engine to drive Nissan's global digital transformation," said Tony Thomas, corporate vice president and chief information officer at Nissan.

"This hub will help us develop and maintain a talented workforce in-house, to improve the way we serve our customers around the world."

Currently, Nissan with its Alliance partner Renault has a manufacturing plant outside Chennai with a potential annual capacity of 480,000 vehicles for the domestic market and exports.

--IANS

