Newcastle University signs MoU with Bharti Foundation

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Bharti Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises, has signed a MoU with Newcastle University, UK, to extend cooperation in the area of students internship and joint academic research.

As a part of the MoU, the students from Newcastle University, UK, will visit remote villages in India and conduct their research on various educational reform projects run by Bharti Foundation, a company statement said here on Wednesday.

The education program of Bharti Foundation currently reaches out to over 300,000 students through over 2,100 schools /centres, engaging close to 8,000 teachers across 13 Indian states.

"The research based internship program with Newcastle University underlines our commitment to support academic research with the potential of benefitting the rural education ecosystem in the country," said Vijay Chadda, CEO, Bharti Foundation.

