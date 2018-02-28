NetApp selects 6 data-driven startups for its Excellerator programme

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Data storage and management company NetApp on Wednesday selected six data-driven startups for the second batch of its "NetApp Excellerator" programme.

The second cohort includes ArchSaber, SigTuple Technologies, Nanobi Data and Analytics, Data Ken Technologies, BlobCityInc and Anlyz.

The selected start-ups will receive access to collaboration and productivity tools, co-working space out of the NetApp's global centre of excellence in Bengaluru as well as networking opportunities with potential investors, partners and customers.

NetApp will provide an equity-free grant of $15,000 to these startups upon completion of the programme.

"All six companies have an extraordinary team and a unique solution that has the potential to become a significant player on a global scale," said Ajeya Motaganahalli, Director, Engineering Programmes and Leader of NetApp Excellerator.

"We launched the accelerator programme last year and it is overwhelming to receive almost double the number of applications for our second cohort," he added.

ArchSaber automates the diagnosis and prediction of issues occurring in a large and complex IT stack.

SigTuple Technologies is into digitisation of pathological slide images, running Cloud-based image-processing for diagnosis in pathology labs.

Nanobi analytics is an interactive end-to-end analytics platform that helps prepare, analyse and visualise complex data.

Blobcity is an analytics marketplace that allows companies to distribute their analytic products over their platform.

Data Ken is focused on providing deep learning-driven business process automation, predictive network management, customer insights and micro-segmentation.

Anlyz is a next-gen security product with granularity and visibility of enterprise threat landscape, using machine/deep learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to address enterprise cybersecurity needs.

The six start-ups were selected from 450 companies -- up from nearly 250 start-ups that registered for the first cohort.

"We have a great partnership with Scalend Technologies, a start-up from our last cohort, that we are taking to market. We are keen to share knowledge, form partnerships and create a data ecosystem," said Deepak Visweswarariah, Managing Director and Senior Vice President, NetApp India.

--IANS

na/