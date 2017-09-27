NetApp appoints Neelakantan as India's data centre business director

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Data storage and management company NetApp India on Wednesday appointed Krithiwas Neelakantan as Director of its Next Generation Data Centre (NGDC) business.

Neelakantan, who has been with the company for over five years, previously spearheaded channel development and enablement programmes in his role as Director Channel and Alliances for India and SAARC operations.

"Krithiwas believes in a strategic approach and applies his broad knowledge of the market with smart sales and organisational skills and has in his last role, helped build strong relations with our channel partners and customers," said Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India and SAARC, in a statement.

In his new role, Krithiwas would be responsible for establishing the NetApp expertise in building the NGDC in India.

"My focus will be to build NetApp as the data management authority with clear expertise in providing next generation data centres," noted Neelakantan.

--IANS

sau/na/ahm/