Nestle R&D Centre launches first food safety institute in India

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Nestle India on Wednesday said it has inaugurated the first Nestle Food Safety Institute (NFSI) in the country at its Research and Development (R&D) Centre in Manesar to develop a collaborative approach towards ensuring safe food.

According to the company, NFSI India -- an integral part of Nestle R&D Centre India -- will work closely with the Nestle Research Center in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"The mission of NFSI India is to build and share knowledge through collaborative partnerships for strengthening the food safety environment in India," the company said in a statement.

It added the laboratory of NFSI India is equipped with high-end analytical technology.

"The food safety environment in India is changing dynamically and so are the consumers. There is an increasing consciousness among them on the quality of food consumed," said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India.

"We at Nestle strongly believe that food has a significant influence on our health and there should be collaborative efforts between regulatory bodies and industry for catering to the health and safety of consumers."

