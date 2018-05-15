Nearly 80% rise in HR analytics professionals in India: LinkedIn

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) India has witnessed nearly 80 per cent growth in Human Resource (HR) analytics professionals in the past five years, global professional network site LinkedIn said on Tuesday.

The report revealed that in the past five years, there has been a 70 per cent increase in specialised analytics professionals in HR across the Asia-Pacific region, whereas India has shown a higher growth at 77 per cent.

These professionals are known to fill various specialised job titles such as "Data Scientist", "Talent Analytics Director" and "Diversity Analytics Specialist".

In India, 14 per cent of total jobs in HR are analytics based, signifying that companies are increasingly trying to arm their HR functions with analytical capabilities with talent as their focus area.

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation, skills-gap, and rise of independent workers are changing the global workforce today and transforming the way companies hire, develop and retain talent," Irfan Abdulla, Director-LinkedIn Talent Solutions and Learning Solutions, India and South Asia, said in a statement.

"Candidates are no longer active or passive, they are always-on and open to different opportunities. In answer to this change, recruiters are relying on real-time, actionable and on-demand insights. Combining insights with the right instincts delivers a winning talent strategy," Abdulla added.

"Financial Services and Insurance", "Technology-Software" and "Professional Services" are the top three industries to adopt talent analytics in India.

HR leaders in India are currently prioritising the use of analytics in three areas namely, compensation and benefits, talent acquisition, productivity and performance, said the report, titled "The Rise of Analytics in HR: An era of Talent Intelligence".

The findings can empower HR leaders with answers to critical questions such as where to find talent with certain skills, where to set up the next office, or even how to build a gender-diverse workforce, the report added.

