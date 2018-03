New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) NBCC (India) on Friday extended, by an year, the tenure of its Chairman and MD Anoop Kumar Mittal which was to end on March 31 (Saturday).

Mittal has been heading NBCC from 2013 and joined the company in 1985, the company said in a statement here.

NBCC (India), is an enterprise under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

--IANS

