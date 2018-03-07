Natarajan appointed COO of Reliance Capital

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Reliance Capital Ltd, part of Reliance Group, on Wednesday said it has appointed Anand Natarajan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In a statement, Reliance Capital said Natarajan will work closely with Anmol Ambani, Executive Director, to ensure smooth functioning of the group's operations, develop synergies across businesses and drive performance.

"I am happy to announce the appointment of Anand Natarajan as COO Reliance Capital with immediate effect. Given Anand's vast global management and banking experience, we look forward to his enhanced contribution across our businesses," Ambani said in the statement.

Natarajan is a Chartered Accountant and has three decades of experience in consumer banking risk management, retail and wholesale banking operations as well as large-scale process and people integration.

He was earlier with Fullerton India where he was head of Strategy and Business Execution.

Before Fullerton, Natarajan was COO at ANZ Indonesia. He spent the major part of his banking career at Standard Chartered where he worked for 24 years in various senior roles in Wholesale and Retail banking across India, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

He was lastly Regional Chief Risk Officer - Consumer Banking for South Asia, the statement added.

