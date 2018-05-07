Mumbai police, Air India probe molestation charges aboard flight

New Delhi/Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Mumbai police and Air India have launched independent probes into an alleged molestation of an air hostess by another crew member on board an Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4, officials said on Monday.

Initially, the crew member was believed to be a pilot.

"Air India is also providing assistance to Mumbai police. All due processes and standard operating procedures set up for such incidents have been adhered to," a senior Air India official told IANS.

In Mumbai, an official said a molestation complaint has been registered at the Sahar Airport Police Station and further investigation is underway.

No one has been suspended pending the preliminary internal investigation, the AI official added.

The incident followed a fracas between the air hostess and the other person, after which she lodged the police complaint.

The Mumbai police will take further steps including arrest based on the preliminary probe, the official said.

--IANS

qn-rv/vm