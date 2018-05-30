Motorola smartphones now at Reliance Digital, MyJio stores

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) In a bid to strengethen its presence in India, Lenovo-owned Motorola on Tuesday partnered with Reliance Digital to showcase its complete product portfolio via "Moto Hubs" at over 150 Reliance and MyJio stores.

The "Moto Hubs" at Reliance Digital and MyJio stores will offer customers easy access to all Motorola products, including online exclusive smartphones.

"With this partnership, we aim to provide customers with easy access to Motorola's premium products across India," said BV Mallikarjuna Rao, Regional General Manager, Motorola Mobility India.

The first "Moto Hub" under the partnership was inaugurated at R-City at Ghatkopar in Mumbai, in the presence of Shashank Sharma, Executive Director, Motorola Mobility & Lenovo MBG Asia Pacific region; Kaushal Nevrekar, CMO, Reliance Digital and Pradeep Bhosale, Head of Business-Productivity, Reliance Digital, among others.

Motorola plans to open several "Moto Hubs" at Reliance Digital and My Jio stores at key locations in the country.

"Motorola brings in the legacy of unparalleled mobile technology, making this partnership a perfect combination. We share Motorola's vision of providing premium customer experiences and are excited to start off this relationship," added Nevrekar.

Reliance Digital is the consumer durables and information technology concept from Reliance Retail Ltd. It has more than 2,000 electronics stores across India including MyJio stores.

Motorola India recently announced a partnership with domestic multi-brand retail chain Sangeetha Mobiles to strengthen its retail presence in the country through "Moto Hubs."

Motorola plans to open "Moto Hubs" in over 475 Sangeetha Mobiles stores in seven states, including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

Along with Moto X4 and Moto Z2 Force smartphones, "Moto Hubs" provide access and availability to online exclusive devices like Moto e4 plus and Moto g5 plus.

Motorola India is set to launch its new generation of 'G' series phones -- Moto G6 and G6 Play -- on June 4.

