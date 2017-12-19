Motorola opens 'Moto Hub' in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 19 (IANS) To strengthen its offline retail presence across India, Motorola India on Tuesday opened its first "Moto Hub" in Chennai in partnership with the multi-brand retail chain Poorvika Mobiles.

This is the first "Moto Hub" to be launched under the collaboration that will let prospective buyers to experience the latest Motorola technology and get a hands-on demo of the entire product portfolio.

"Poorvika Mobiles' in-depth understanding of the local market and its substantial reach will be instrumental in consolidating Motorola's retail presence," Sudhin Mathur, Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, said in a statement.

The Lenovo-owned brand is planning to open "Moto Hubs" in 250 Poorvika Stores across 43 cities in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karnataka.

Earlier this month, Motorola announced the first-ever experiential store in south India.

The company currently has six "Moto Hubs" (without the partnership) in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and opened three such stores in Kolkata last month.

