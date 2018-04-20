Motorola opens 25 'Moto Hubs' in North-East

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Lenovo-owned Motorola on Friday expanded its retail presence by opening 25 new "Moto Hubs" in the North-East region.

Along with Moto x4 and Moto z2 Force smartphones, "Moto Hubs" provide access and availability to Motorola's online exclusive devices like Moto e4 plus and Moto g5 plus, the company said in a statement.

"With the concept of Moto Hubs, we are giving smartphone lovers a fresh retail experience where they can interact and engage with the brand prior to the purchase," Rohit Khatter, Sales Operations Head, Motorola Mobility India said commenting on the launch.

50 new 'Moto Hubs' were inaugurated in Telangana on Wednesday.

The company also has 100 "Moto Hubs" across Tamil Nadu, with 50 in Chennai, and 100 in Karnataka.

--IANS

