Monsanto India's Q4 net profit up 66%

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Agriculture major Monsanto India on Tuesday reported a rise of 66.43 per cent in its net profit on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ended March.

In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said its net profit rose to Rs 53.14 crore during January-March 2018, up from Rs 31.93 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The total income of the company during the period under review stood at Rs 161.18 crore, up 9.16 per cent from Rs 147.65 crore it had earned in the year ago period.

"The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share, for the year ended March 31, 2018," the company said.

For the financial year 2017-18, the company's net profit rose 8.66 per cent to Rs 164.56 crore, it said.

