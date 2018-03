New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the News18 Rising India Summit (first edition) which will be held on March 16-17, said a statement from the channel.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also be speaking at the summit.

Nobel Laureate Paul Krugman will be the guest of honour at the summit.

