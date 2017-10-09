Mobile accessories brand PTron records Rs 50 cr in sales

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) E-tailer LatestOne.com's mobile accessories brand PTron has crossed Rs 50 crore in sales since its launch two years back, the company claimed on Monday, adding that it has sold more than one million units of PTron accessories.

Some of their best-selling products are headphones, chargers, power banks, mobile covers and smartwatches.

"We are targeting cross-cumulative sales of Rs 100 crore of PTron products in the financial year 2018-19 and make it the number one mid-market mobile accessories brand in India," said Ameen Khwaja, CEO of Palred Online Technology Pvt. Ltd that owns LatestOne.com, in a statement.

"Though the brand was formally launched just over two years back, PTron sales grew rapidly, backed by good quality and product warranty," Khwaja added.

