Mixed global cues, sell-off suppress equity indices

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Mixed sentiment observed in the global markets, along with a sell-off in all the sectors, led the key Indian equity indices to end Thursday's volatile trade session in the red.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 50.75 points or 0.49 per cent to close trade at 10,360.15 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed at 33,685.54 points -- down 150.20 points or 0.44 per cent from the previous session's close.

The Sensex dropped almost 200 points to touch a low of 33,637.28 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was, however, bullish with 1,636 advances and 1,053 declines.

"Nifty ended with losses for the second consecutive session led by early weakness in Asian markets. Sectorally, there were no top gainers on the NSE. Top losers were media, PSU banks, FMCG and pharma indices," Deepak Jasani, Head - Retail Research, HDFC Securities, told IANS.

In terms of the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index edged up by 0.49 per cent and the small-cap index by 0.80 per cent.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said: "Market continued to consolidate in a narrow range following mixed trend in global market. Mid and small-cap outperformed as investors started accumulating stock in the oversold levels."

"World Bank prediction of 7.3 per cent growth in FY19 will give a positive long term sentiment, but global trade concerns and scepticism on upcoming state election will refrain market for a decisive up move," he added.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee weakened by 11 paise to close at 64.94 against the US dollar from its previous close at 64.83.

In terms of investments, provisional data with the exchanges showed that foreign institutional investors sold scrips worth Rs 705.40 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought stocks worth Rs 256.45 crore.

Sectorwise, the S&P BSE oil and gas index declined by 160.91 points, followed by banking index by 137.85 points and metal index by 77.21 points.

On the other hand, the S&P BSE consumer discretionary goods and services index was up a mere 12.73 points, industrials index by 7.98 points and power index by 3.02 points.

Major Sensex gainers on Thursday were: Asian Paints, up 2.14 per cent at Rs 1,160.95; Mahindra and Mahindra, up 0.87 per cent at Rs 735.05; HDFC Bank, up 0.79 per cent at Rs 1,880.10; Coal India, up 0.66 per cent at Rs 295.50; and IndusInd Bank, up 0.52 per cent at Rs 1,742.35.

The Sensex losers were: Yes Bank, down 2.04 per cent at Rs 312.40; Reliance Industries, down 1.76 per cent at Rs 912.25; ICICI Bank, down 1.60 per cent at Rs 301.45; Hindustan Unilever, down 1.48 per cent at Rs 1,297.40; and Tata Steel, down 1.46 per cent at Rs 611.40.

