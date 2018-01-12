Microsoft Accelerator, Accenture Ventures to empower start-ups in India

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (IANS) Microsoft Accelerator and Accenture Ventures on Friday announced a new ecosystem partnership To further strengthen the start-up ecosystem in India.

The two companies will help growth-stage technology B2B start-ups specialising in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented/Virtual Reality, Blockchain, fintech, Big Data, security and customer experience solutions boost their enterprise readiness and go-to market strategy.

Microsoft Accelerator is a global programme built to empower start-ups while Accenture Ventures partners and invests in growth-stage companies that create innovative enterprise technologies.

"The partnership with Accenture showcases our commitment to connect start-ups with large corporates and help them scale up to become successful businesses," said Bala Girisaballa, Managing Director, Microsoft Accelerator.

The partnership was announced at Microsoft Accelerator's "ThinkNext 2018" event here, attended by over 400 business and industry thought leaders, start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs.

The ecosystem partnership will help start-ups deploy solutions in large India and global client environments and improvise on their business model.

"This ecosystem partnership is an example of how we orchestrate the innovation ecosystem and create opportunities for start-ups to grow and scale-up," added Avnish Sabharwal, Managing Director, Accenture Ventures, India.

Microsoft Accelerator and Accenture Ventures will also host various start-up events and summits in India.

The event also marked the graduation ceremony of Microsoft Accelerator's 11th winter cohort.

