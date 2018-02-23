Microsoft to accelerate digital literacy in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) In a bid to improve the integration of technology in education, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday announced an agreement with Microsoft to enhance digital literacy across all levels in the state.

Under the agreement, the tech giant will adopt seven schools identified by the government and train teachers and students around building 21st century skills which includes critical thinking, creative coding and gaming, app development, robotics and entrepreneurship.

"We are committed to harnessing the power of the technology to reform education in Tamil Nadu. We have a partnership with Microsoft and believe their expertise in this area makes them an ideal partner for our transformational initiatives," KA Sengottaiyan, state School Education Minister, said in a statement.

Microsoft will also offer its "Innovative Educator Programme" to all educators in primary, secondary, vocational and tertiary education across the state.

"We are invested in empowering India's education ecosystem with technology, necessary for success in the 21st century. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with the state of Tamil Nadu in this journey," said Manish Prakash, Country General Manager, Public Sector, Health and Education, Microsoft India.

Microsoft has been functioning as a key contributor in the area of education in Tamil Nadu for the past 12 years and over 48,000 teachers have been trained under the "Microsoft Shiksha programme".

--IANS

