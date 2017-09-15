Merchandise imports push India's Q1 CAD higher

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) An exponential increase in merchandise imports during the first quarter (April-June) of 2017-18 pushed India's current account deficit (CAD) higher to $14.3 billion from $0.4 billion reported for the like period of 2016-17.

According to data released by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, Q1 CAD was even higher than the fourth quarter 2016-17 deficit of $3.4 billion.

"India's CAD at $14.3 billion (2.4 per cent of GDP) in Q1 of 2017-18 increased sharply from $0.4 billion (0.1 per cent of GDP) in Q1 of 2016-17 and $3.4 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) in Q4 of 2016-17," the RBI said.

"The widening of the CAD on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis was primarily on account of a higher trade deficit ($41.2 billion) brought about by a larger increase in merchandise imports relative to exports."

