Mercedes-Benz rolls-out 100,000th car in India

Pune, May 27 (IANS) Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India on Sunday rolled-out its 100,000th car -- an E-Class sedan -- for the Indian market from its manufacturing facility at Chakan, near Pune.

"With the growing demand of Mercedes-Benz products, a spiralling aspiration among young successful Indians, our extensive and expanding local portfolio, combined with an unparalleled network and innovations in customer service; we are positive that the next production milestone will be attained even earlier," said Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The company was the first luxury automotive brand to enter the Indian market in 1994. The "W 124 E-Class" was the first luxury car in India's modern era which rolled out of the assembly plant of Mercedes-Benz India in Pimpri, Pune.

Presently, Mercedes-Benz India's production facility is based in Chakan near Pune. It has been set up with an investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore.

