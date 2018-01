New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Automobile major Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched the first BSVI (Bharat Stage VI emission norms) fuel compliant -- S 350d -- "Made in India" vehicle.

The launch comes two years ahead of the government mandated deadline of April 2020 for switching to new emission norms.

The central government in October 2016 had decided to skip one stage and migrate to BS-VI directly from BS-IV from April 2020, in order to curb growing pollution levels.

--IANS

rrb-rv/nir