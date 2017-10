Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Luxury automobile major Mercedes-Benz India on Friday reported a rise of 41 per cent in its sales for the July-September 2017 quarter.

According to the company, its sales during the period under review increased to 4,698 units from 3,327 units sold during the like period of last year.

The company attributed the sales growth to "an exceptionally high demand for the all New Long Wheelbase E-Class Sedan".

