Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Friday reported a rise of 24.8 per cent during the January to March 2018 period.

According to the company, its sales during the period under review increased to 4,556 units from 3,650 units sold in the corresponding period of 2017.

Besides, Mercedes-Benz India reported a growth of 22.5 per cent during the last fiscal which increased to 16,236 units from 13,259 units sold in the previous corresponding period.

