Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Mercedes-Benz India on Monday reported a 16 per cent growth in its 2017 annual sales.

According to the company, its 2017 annual sales increased to 15,330 units.

"Mercedes-Benz firmly retains its volume leadership in the luxury segment for the 3rd consecutive year," the company said in a statement.

