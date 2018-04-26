Mediatek appoints new India operations head

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Mobile chip-maker MediaTek on Thursday appointed Anku Jain as the new Chief Representative of the company's India Operations.

Jain will succeed Grant Kuo who announced his retirement after a decade at the company.

In his new role, Jain will oversee the operations of MediaTek's office in Noida and the company's domestic government relations programmes.

"I look forward to work closely with our customers and partners to develop next-generation technologies and products," Jain said in a statement.

Jain, who joined MediaTek 14 years ago, has played a key role in strengthening MediaTek's operations in India.

