Maruti Suzuki's September sales up 9%

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday reported a 9.3 per cent rise in its monthly sales for September.

According to the company, its total sales during the month under review rose to 163,071 units, from 149,143 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016.

"This includes 151,400 units in the domestic market and 11,671 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 149,143 units in September 2016," the auto major said in a statement.

The company's September domestic sales edged higher by 10.3 per cent to 151,400 units from 137,321 units.

However, exports declined by 1.3 per cent, with only 11,671 units shipped out during last month, down from 11,822 units sold abroad in September 2016.

