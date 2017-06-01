Maruti Suzuki's May sales up 11 per cent

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a rise of 11.3 per cent in its monthly sales for May 2017.

According to the company, its total sales during the month under review rose to 136,962 units from 123,034 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016.

Maruti's domestic sales edged higher by 15.5 per cent to 130,676 units from 113,162 units.

However, exports plunged by 36.3 per cent with only 6,286 units shipped out during May 2017, down from 9,872 units sold abroad in the like period of 2016.

Segment-wise, sales of passenger cars was higher by 8.7 per cent to 95,047 units against 87,402 units during May 2016.

The company's passenger car segment comprises of brands like Alto, WagonR, Swift, Ritz, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Dzire Tour, and Ciaz.

Besides, sales of Maruti's utility vehicles -- brands like Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross and Vitara Brezza -- exponentially increased by 66.3 per cent to 22,608 units.

The off-take in the van segment, which includes brands like Omni and Eeco, increased by 3.5 per cent to 12,593 units.

--IANS

