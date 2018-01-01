Maruti Suzuki's December sales up 10%

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported a 10.3 per cent rise in its monthly sales for December.

According to the company, its total sales including exports during the month under review rose to 130,066 units from 117,908 units sold during the corresponding month of 2016.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited, leader in passenger vehicles, sold a total of 130,066 units in December 2017, growing 10.3 per cent over the same period of last fiscal," the auto major said in a statement.

"This includes 119,286 units in domestic market and 10,780 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 117,908 units in December 2016."

The company's December domestic sales edged higher by 12.1 per cent to 119,286 units from 106,414 units.

However, exports dipped by 6.2 per cent, with 10,780 units that were shipped out during last month, up from 11,494 units sold abroad in December 2016.

