Maruti Suzuki to showcase new EV design at Auto Expo

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Passenger vehicle major Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said that it will showcase an electric vehicle (EV) design -- Concept e-SURVIVOR -- at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The auto major described the "#Concept e-SURVIVOR", as "an innovative Concept Electric Vehicle (EV)", that reinforces its commitment to launch an electric vehicle in India in 2020.

"It is a design study model for a compact SUV that pays tribute to Suzuki's proud 4WD heritage," it said in a statement.

"At Auto Expo 2018, it symbolizes Maruti Suzuki's commitment to help develop the entire lifecycle of EVs in India including local manufacture of components, charging infrastructure and recycling of batteries."

