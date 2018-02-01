Maruti Suzuki logs 4.8% sales growth in January

Mumbai, Feb 1 (IANS) India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it closed last month with 4.8 per cent volume growth compared with January 2017.

In a regulatory filing in the BSE, the company said it sold 151,351 units (domestic 140,600 units, exports 10,751 units) last month, up from 144,386 units (domestic 133,924 units, exports 10,462 units) sold in January 2017.

While the company's mini (Alto, WagonR), mid-size (Ciaz), vans (Omni, Eeco) saw sales sliding down during the period under review, segments like compact (Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour S), super compact (D'Zire Tour) and utility vehicles (Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza) logged volume growth.

The company has sold 1,469,152 units till January-end in the 2017-18 fiscal, up from 1,298,560 units in the said period the previous fiscal.

