Maruti Suzuki launches sports variant of Ciaz

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday launched a sports variant of its sedan Ciaz.

The new variant -- Ciaz S -- with petrol variant is priced at Rs 9.39 lakh and the diesel variant at Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"Introduction of Ciaz S will further strengthen the position of Ciaz in the market by catering to the requirements of a younger yet premium customer who believes in the sporty spirit of life," said R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki.

The company added that it has sold over 1.70 lakh units of Ciaz (cumulative) since its launch in October 2014.

--IANS

