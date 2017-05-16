Maruti Suzuki launches new Dzire sedan

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday launched the new Dzire sedan.

According to the company, the petrol-powered variant is priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh. The price of the diesel-fuelled version is between Rs 6.45 lakh and Rs 9.41 lakh.

"Dzire was specially created for India, and has been one of the most popular brands ever in the Indian automobile industry," Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki, said in a statement.

"Now we have designed a whole new Dzire for sedan customers, to fulfil the growing aspirations of a young and prosperous India."

The automobile major pointed out that the new sedan has been built "afresh on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform" and that it offers more space, safety and better fuel efficiency.

"Maruti Suzuki, together with its suppliers, has invested over Rs 1,000 crore for the development of the all-new Dzire," the statement said.

"The sedan comes with around 99 per cent localisation, truly embodying the "Make in India" vision."

In terms of fuel economy the diesel variant delivers 28.4 km per litre, while the petrol fuel efficiency stands at 22 km per litre.

--IANS

rv/dg