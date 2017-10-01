Maruti Suzuki launches all-new S-Cross

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Sunday launched the all-new variant of its premium crossover -- S-Cross -- priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

"The all-new S-Cross comes with an all new fascia that is bold and aggressive," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

"By equipping it with the acclaimed green technology DDiS200 with Smart Hybrid we have been able to bring down emissions in the all-new S-Cross to as low as 105.5 gm per km. We are confident that S-Cross will strengthen Maruti Suzuki's position in the premium urban segment."

According to the statement, the auto major along with its suppliers has invested over Rs 100 crore towards development of the new S-Cross which comes with over 95 per cent of localisation.

The vehicle, launched in August 2015, has sold over 53,000 units in the domestic market and over 4,600 units abroad.

--IANS

