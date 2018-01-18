Maruti Suzuki to launch all new Swift at Auto Expo 2018

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki will launch the new version of its popular hatchback car Swift at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018.

The automobile major said it has opened the bookings for the new hatchback model which is going to be available with "K12 VVT" petrol engine and "DDiS 190" diesel engine.

"We are delighted to open bookings for the all-new Swift and look forward to a grand launch at the Auto Expo 2018," R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India, said in a statement.

According to the company, the "all-new Swift" is built on the 5th generation "HEARTECT" platform.

"The platform gets more strength and rigidity and helps to improve the power-to-weight ratio, leading to better acceleration performance for a peppy and fun to drive experience. The all-new Swift is wider, compact and with longer wheel base allowing more cabin space, headroom as well as luggage space," the statement said.

The new Swift will be available with Auto Gear Shift (AGS) technology in both petrol and diesel trims.

--IANS

