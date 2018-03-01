Maruti Suzuki February sales up 15%

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday reported a 15 per cent rise in its overall sales, including exports, for February.

According to the company, its total sales during the month under review rose to 149,824 units from 130,280 units sold during the corresponding month of 2017.

"Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 149,824 units in February 2018, growing 15 per cent over the same period of last fiscal," the company said in a statement.

"This includes 137,900 units in the domestic market and 11,924 units of exports. The company had sold a total of 130,280 units in February 2017."

The company's February domestic sales edged higher by 14.2 per cent to 137,900 units from 120,735 units.

Exports rose 24.9 per cent, with 11,924 units that were shipped out during last month, up from 9,545 units sold abroad in February 2017.

--IANS

rrb-rv/vm