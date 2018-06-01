Maruti sales rise 26 per cent in May

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a rise of 26 per cent in its overall sales, including exports, for May.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total sales for the month under review increased to 172,512 units from 136,962 units in May 2017.

In terms of domestic sales, the automobile major reported a rise of 24 per cent to 161,497 units from 130,248 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Similarly, exports zoomed in May 2018. They rose by 48.1 per cent, with 9,312 units that were shipped out during last month, up from 6,286 units sold abroad in May 2017.

