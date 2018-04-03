Marriott opens hotel in Bengaluru, its 100th in India

Bengaluru, April 3 (IANS) American hospitality major Marriott International threw open the doors of its 100th hotel in India in this tech hub on Tuesday.

"With the opening of the 360-room Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel, we have achieved the milestone of 100 hotels in India," said group President and Chief Executive Officer Arne M. Sorenson.

Marriott plans to open 50 new hotels over three years, Sorenson added.

"India is one of our most important markets in Asia, with the second highest number of hotels after China. With India's growing economy and rising middle class, we see a huge opportunity in the country," said the company's Chief Development Officer Paul Foskey.

Currently employing over 30,000 people in India, Marriott, headquartered in Maryland in the east coast of the US, said it will hire another 3,000 people this year as it plans to expand its presence in Indian cities and towns.

"We are looking at Tier-II and III cities in India for expansion and will soon have new properties in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Mumbai, among others," said the company's Area Vice President for South Asia Neeraj Govil.

The company said it hopes to get another 100 properties in India by 2023.

With brands like St. Regis, JW Marriott, Ritz Carlton, Sheraton, Westin among others, Marriott has over 6,500 hotels across 127 countries, with the US being its major market with nearly 4,500 hotels.

--IANS

bha/tsb