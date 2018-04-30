Markets end higher on firm global cues, capital goods, IT stocks

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) The key Indian equity indices on Friday ended on a positive note, tracking gains in the global markets along with healthy buying in the capital goods, IT and banking stocks.

However, selling pressure in oil and gas and energy stocks restricted further gains.

At 3.30 p.m., the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) provisionally closed at 10,739.35 points -- up 47.05 points or 0.44 per cent -- from the previous close.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), which opened at 35,021.20 points, closed at 35,160.36 points (3.30 p.m.) -- up 190.66 points or 0.55 per cent -- from its previous session's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 35,213.30 points and a low of 35,004 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,403 advances and 1,257 declines.

The major gainers on the BSE were Yes Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Kotak Bank and Larsen and Toubro, while Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Power Grid and ONGC were the losers.

--IANS

