Manufacturing sector lifts India's April industrial output higher

New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Higher production of the manufacturing sector, especially of capital goods and consumer durables, accelerated India's industrial output in April by 4.9 per cent from a rise of 4.57 per cent in March 2018.

According to the data furnished by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday, the corresponding growth during April 2017 stood at 3.2 per cent.

"The General Index for the month of April 2018 stands at 123, which is 4.9 percent higher as compared to the level in the month of April 2017," CSO said in the "Quick estimates of index of Industrial Production".

"The cumulative growth for the period April-March 2017-18 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 4.3 per cent."

Besides, the data showed that the sequential rise in factory output was mainly on account of higher production in the manufacturing sector.

On a year-on-year basis, the manufacturing sector expanded by 5.2 per cent, while the mining sector's output rose by 5.1 per cent and the sub-index of electricity generation increased by 2.1 per cent.

"In terms of industries, sixteen out of the twenty three industry groups in the manufacturing sector have shown positive growth during the month of April 2018 as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the CSO said.

"The industry group 'manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products' has shown the highest positive growth of 27.5 per cent followed by 21.9 per cent in 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' and 15.7 per cent in 'manufacture of food products'."

